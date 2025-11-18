The Devil Wears Prada, Four Year Strong, Split Chain, I Promised The World

× Expand Wyatt Clough The five members of The Devil Wears Prada. The Devil Wears Prada

media release: THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA — Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [guitar, clean vocals], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synths, programming, percussion], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] — released their critically acclaimed ninth album Flowers in November, via Solid State Records.

The band, fresh off an international tour schedule that would crush mere mortals and saw the band perform at Orlando Warped Tour, and in South Africa, Australia, and across Europe, announces its Spring 2026 headline tour in support of the album. The tour will feature Four Year Strong, Split Chain, and I Promised the World. The trek kicks off March 13 in Oklahoma City and runs through April 12 in Nashville.

The Devil Wears Prada have always explored life’s extremes in their music. They've never shied away from staring down darkness, dealing with depression, making sense of confusion, soothing anxiety, or grappling with faith, existence, and death. At the same time, they've mirrored life's ups and downs by alternating between crushing heaviness and heart-wrenching melodies. After over two decades of making music, their union as bandmates—but more importantly as friends—is stronger than ever. All of this time and experience ultimately empowered the group to make a statement on their ninth full-length offering, Flowers [Solid State]. Matching bold themes with equally bold songs, they process grief, weather struggle, and not only heal together, but creatively blossom like never before. The Devil Wears Prada have always been there for audiences. Among a string of seminal releases, Revolver readers named With Roots Above and Branches Below [2009] one of the 5 Greatest Metalcore Albums,” the Zombie EP [2010] and Dead Throne [2011] each debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and 2021's ZII marked their sixth straight Top 5 entry on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart. They have also tallied nearly a half-a-billion streams —unprecedented for most acts this heavy. The group elevated to another stratosphere with Color Decay [2022], selling out their biggest shows worldwide and receiving some of the highest praise of its career. During 2024, the musicians decamped to a VRBO in Rodgers, Arkansas for three weeks where they constructed the foundation for the LP, with Jon again at the helm as producer. Following their time "in this heavenly corner of Arkansas," Jon, Jeremy, and Mike took a handful of trips to Los Angeles. Putting the finishing touches on recording, the guys collaborated with Tyler Smyth [I Prevail, Falling In Reverse], Austin Coupe [Lø Spirit, Moodring], Colin Brittain [Linkin Park, Papa Roach], Fit For A King's Bobby Lynge, and Marshall Gallagher of Teenage Wrist. They also enlisted Color Decay collaborator Sam Guaiana as an engineer and tapped Zakk Cervini [Bring Me The Horizon, Spiritbox] for mixing and mastering. 20 years deep into their career together, their creativity has surged to life on Flowers, representing perhaps their most significant creative leap forward yet.