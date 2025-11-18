The Devil's Disciple

media release: The drama that put legendary playwright Shaw on the map

"Hark ye, General Burgoyne. If you think that I like being hanged, you're mistaken."

A wry melodrama set during the American Revolution about a miscreant who finds something to live for, just as the British Army wants him put to death over mistaken identity. George Bernard Shaw's first commercial success as a playwright and the start of his rise to prominence.

A staged reading presented by Falconbridge Players, adapted and directed by Giovanna Iosso. Free and open to the public.