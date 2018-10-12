press release: The 4th annual Devil’s Lake Craggin’ Classic, the largest rock climbing festival in the Midwest, will take place next weekend, October 12-14 at Wheeler's Campground and Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. The festival promotes education, service and community at the Midwest’s most popular rock climbing area.

FESTIVITIES will be ongoing at Wheeler's Campground near Devil’s Lake State Park. A large event tent will host slideshow presentations from professional climbing athletes, short adventure films and live music. An adjacent Vendor Village will host 20 tents representing various climbing industry retailers, manufacturers and local gyms. Silent Auctions will be held Saturday evening, featuring a wide array of climbing-specific and general outdoor goods.

EDUCATIONAL CLINICS will take place Saturday, October 13. Fourteen clinics will be taught by instructors from Devil’s Lake Climbing Guides in concert with professional athletes on varied topics like Anchor Building, Lead Climbing, Self-Rescue and Multi-Pitch Problem Solving. Three clinics will be offered specifically for women climbers.

Our SERVICE PROJECT this year is in concert with staff from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and includes work improving trails and removing grafitti within Devil’s Lake State Park.

Registration for weekend passes ($60) and clinics ($85) is available online

The American Alpine Club is a 501 c(3) non-profit organization supporting climbers and the United States rock climbing community. Our headquarters are in Golden, CO.