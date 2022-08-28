Devin Drobka, Matt Blair & Jakob Heinemann

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: On Sunday, August 28, at 7pm, Drummer Devin Drobka, pianist Matt Blair, and bassist Jakob Heinemann will perform Drobka’s compositions from his latest album Resorts. His works for this piano trio draw upon his love of contemporary classical music and minimalism. Admission $10 ($8 student/member) in advance, or $15 at the door.

