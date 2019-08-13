press release: Colorado-based singer, ukulele musician and high-end busker, Devin Scott, will be performing at the newly renovated Garver Feed Mill atrium on Tues. Aug. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Please come out for what will certainly be a fun-filled performance of pop tunes done uke-style to get you dancing and singing along. The show is free, with a donation suggested, and family-friendly.