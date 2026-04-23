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Devon Gates is a Brooklyn-based bassist, vocalist and composer whose work sits at the intersection of jazz, chamber music and social storytelling. A Harvard-trained anthropologist and Berklee-sharpened improviser, Gates has collaborated with leading figures across the modern jazz landscape and earned recognition for compositions that are as emotionally direct as they are structurally fearless.

In this intimate duo setting with pianist Eden Mastriani-Levi, Gates explores her unique interpretation of modern cabaret stylings, bringing a mixture of original music and reimaginations of classic repertoire, from Led Zeppelin to Rodgers and Hammerstein, Aretha Franklin and everything in between.

Part of Overture’s Up Close series

Gather together on the Capitol Theater stage for an intimate cocktail lounge experience featuring a selection of tasty treats to order and a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

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