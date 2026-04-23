Devon Gates
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Devon Gates is a Brooklyn-based bassist, vocalist and composer whose work sits at the intersection of jazz, chamber music and social storytelling. A Harvard-trained anthropologist and Berklee-sharpened improviser, Gates has collaborated with leading figures across the modern jazz landscape and earned recognition for compositions that are as emotionally direct as they are structurally fearless.
In this intimate duo setting with pianist Eden Mastriani-Levi, Gates explores her unique interpretation of modern cabaret stylings, bringing a mixture of original music and reimaginations of classic repertoire, from Led Zeppelin to Rodgers and Hammerstein, Aretha Franklin and everything in between.
Part of Overture’s Up Close series
Gather together on the Capitol Theater stage for an intimate cocktail lounge experience featuring a selection of tasty treats to order and a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.