Devon & Nico Hase

media release: A Room of One's Own is glad to welcome local partners nico and devon hase for an author talk in celebration of their new book This Messy, Gorgeous Love: A Buddhist Guide to Lasting Partnership.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own.

A candid Buddhist guide to thriving in messy, real-world love.

Partnership is rough. In This Messy, Gorgeous Love, married Buddhist teachers nico and devon hase help readers thrive in long-term relationships, well after the honeymoon shine has faded. This nuts-and-bolts guide offers a pathway to deep intimacy in the real world, where partnership is difficult but genuinely worth it.

“If you're struggling, you can use that struggle to open your heart and connect with your partner,” write nico and devon in this refreshingly candid guide. Through heartfelt guidance—complete with practices, exercises, and reflections—readers will learn to:

• Face relationship challenges with presence instead of perfectionism

• Develop meditative skills to hold emotions with awareness

• Communicate effectively during inevitable ups and downs

• Get real without losing connection

• Find each other again and again

Instead of chasing an idealized relationship, “fixing” their partner, or losing themselves, readers will discover how their current committed relationship can become a vehicle for opening their heart, clarifying their mind, and awakening to deeper truths. This book isn't about everlasting happiness—it’s about building something even better: a partnership where you can be happy in love, thrive in conflict, and have honest fun together, all while embracing the beautiful mess that makes your connection uniquely yours.

nico hase lived in a monastery for six years before earning a PhD in counseling psychology and becoming an Insight Meditation teacher. He helps people bring Buddhist wisdom to life's challenges, including the beautiful complexity of partnership. Together, they are the authors of How Not to Be a Hot Mess.

devon hase teaches at Insight Meditation Society and Spirit Rock Meditation Center. She integrates deep Buddhist practice with everyday experience to help students cultivate authentic connection in all relationships.

Find the authors at www.devonandnicohase.com or on Facebook and Instagram @devonandnicohase