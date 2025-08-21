Devon Walker

Buy Tickets

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7 pm on 8/21 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 8/22-23. $26-$7.50.

media release: Devon Walker is a stand-up, actor and writer who is best known as a current cast member on Saturday Night Live. Previously, Devon wrote for the Freeform series, Everything’s Trash starring Phoebe Robinson and the Netflix animated series Big Mouth. Originally from Austin, and now based in New York, Devon has been featured on Comedy Central, Don’t Tell Comedy, and Vulture.

608-256-0099
