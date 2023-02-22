press release: 2023 Winter Writers Reading Series: Via Zoom

DeWitt Clinton won the Council for Wisconsin Writers Edna Meudt Poetry Book Award for Hello There. Clinton is the author of The Conquistador Dog Texts and The Coyot. Inca Texts (New Rivers Press), At the End of the War (Kelsay Books, 2018), On a Lake by a Moon: Fishing with the Chinese Masters, (Is A Rose Press, 2019), Hello There (Word Poetry, 2021) and six chapbooks. He is professor emeritus of English at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and lives in Shorewood, Wisconsin. Free (donations welcome); register for Zoom link at www.ShakeRagAlley.org or call the office.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of January through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in readings and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

In 2023 we are look forward to welcoming Wisconsin People & Ideas writing contest winners from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters; the Council for Wisconsin Writers contest winners; and the Jade Ring Writing Contest winners from the Wisconsin Writers Association.

All 2023 readings and discussions will be offered virtually via Zoom with some select evenings featuring in-person options. All reading begin at 7 pm.