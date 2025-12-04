media release: Dexter Patterson — birder, storyteller, educator, and proud co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin. Known as the Wisco Birder online, I use photography, podcasts, videos, and community events to help people connect meaningfully with birds, nature, and each other. Birding didn’t just give me a hobby—it gave me healing, purpose, and a mission.

To learn more about Dexter, go to his website at https://www.wiscobirder.com/