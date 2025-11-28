× Expand courtesy Dexter Patterson A close-up of Dexter Patterson. Dexter Patterson

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host author and founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Dexter Patterson, for an author signing and meet and greet. If you are unable to attend please include your dedication request in the notes of your online order.

The Great Lakes region is teeming with scores of beautiful birds, and the Birds of the Great Lakes will help you find them. This easy-to-use book will help you identify more than 100 commonly seen birds that help make the Great Lakes the natural wonders that they are.

An emphasis on best practices and habitat sustainability help empower conservation and ensure that birding around our most precious resources will be possible for years to come. Perfect for budding and experienced birders alike, this sleek and compact guide is the ideal travel companion for every trip to the region.

Dexter Patterson is the co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to making birding more accessible and inclusive for people of color. In addition, he is the CEO of operation Bird Joy, a venture aimed at spreading joy and encouraging people to enjoy the wonders of bird watching. He has been featured in several prominent birding publications, including Birds & Blooms, Sierra Club, and National Audubon magazines. Facebook: @Dexter Patterson Instagram: @wiscobirder