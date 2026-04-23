media release: Join us Thursday, April 23 for an author visit with Dexter Patterson! Dexter is the co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to making birding more accessible and inclusive for people of color. In addition, he is the CEO of operation Bird Joy, a venture aimed at spreading joy and encouraging people to enjoy the wonders of bird watching. He has been featured in several prominent birding publications, including Birds & Blooms, Sierra Club, and National Audubon magazines. If you'd like, follow him on social media (Instagram: Wisco Birder; Website: www.wiscobirder.com).

Here's a synopsis of his book: The Great Lakes region is teeming with scores of beautiful birds, and the Birds of the Great Lakes will help you find them. This easy-to-use book will help you identify more than 100 commonly seen birds that help make the Great Lakes the natural wonders that they are. An emphasis on best practices and habitat sustainability help empower conservation and ensure that birding around our most precious resources will be possible for years to come. Perfect for budding and experienced birders alike, this sleek and compact guide is the ideal travel companion for every trip to the region.

This program will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person: https://youtube.com/live/uLULBxrJEKY?feature=share

Copies of Dexter's book will be available for purchase courtesy of Ink Cap Books in Stoughton (https://inkcapbooks.com).