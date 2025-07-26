DJs DH, Absem

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Hilldale’s Crescendo Espresso Bar will be hosting five Saturday mornings of local DJs spinning vinyl in The Plaza this summer during “Espresso Sessions”!

Head to The Plaza from 9:00-11:00am, take in the tunes and breathe in the fresh air.

Here’s what to expect:

·         July 26 – DJ DH and Absem

·         August 9 – DJ DH

·         August 23 – AZZA

·         September 6 – Paul Gordon

·         September 13 – DJ DH and special guest

Espresso Sessions is free to attend, and registration is not required. Find more details on our website.

Info

Music
