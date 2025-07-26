DJs DH, Absem
to
Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Hilldale’s Crescendo Espresso Bar will be hosting five Saturday mornings of local DJs spinning vinyl in The Plaza this summer during “Espresso Sessions”!
Head to The Plaza from 9:00-11:00am, take in the tunes and breathe in the fresh air.
Here’s what to expect:
· July 26 – DJ DH and Absem
· August 9 – DJ DH
· August 23 – AZZA
· September 6 – Paul Gordon
· September 13 – DJ DH and special guest
Espresso Sessions is free to attend, and registration is not required. Find more details on our website.