media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and mocktails while groovin' to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens. $12.

DJ DH curates the monthly Dreaming of a Disco parties at The Cardinal Bar and hosts Music To Leave Work By, Thursday’s at 5 PM on WSUM 91.7 FM. Guided by the dancefloor, his sound celebrates exploration, togetherness, and the timeless joy of losing yourself in music. His sets weave disco, house, and global rhythms together, inviting dancers to clock out from the ordinary and embrace the unexpected.

Tickets will go on sale February 13.

If Cocktails in the Conservatory sells out, Olbrich does not maintain a wait list or reply to inquiries asking if exceptions can be made for additional ticket sales. We appreciate your understanding.

Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door