RSVP for Dharma Doors are Open

media release: Awakening occurs in the here and now - not in some distant future or other place. Each moment presents us with an

open door to awakening, there to be noticed and realized. Yet, sometimes we may, knowingly or unknowingly, create obstacles for ourselves that prevent us from entering those open Dharma doors.

At this Thaypassana retreat (blend of Thich Nhat Hanh and Vipassana traditions), we will explore, together, the various gateways to freedom and the obstacles we may throw in our own way that impede our progress. We will reflect on our intentions for awakening, the challenges we face and how we can let go and release into freedom.

With David Haskin, Jan Cittasubha Sheppard and Steven Spiro. This retreat offers an in-person (non-residential) option as well as a virtual option. Residential availability at Holy Wisdom Monastery is sold out.

Friday, January 17, 10:00am - 8:00pm

Saturday, January 18, 8:00am - 8:00pm

Sunday, January 19, 8:00am - 3:00pm

Non-residential Cost: $195; Online via Zoom: $95.

Please register here by Dec. 15. You are not registered until payment is made. Confirmation will be provided by e-mail along with additional retreat information. Participation is on a first-received basis. If the registration becomes full, you will be placed on a waiting list, to be contacted if space becomes available. By registering, you agree to have our email shared with Holy Wisdom Monastery. Send questions to maureenieb8@gmail.com

Please Pay The Registration Fee Here via Venmo or via PayPal. If you use Venmo, do NOT select “goods and services,” and for PayPal, please select “friends and family” – otherwise we only receive a portion of your payment, and the rest goes to Venmo/Paypal.

If you prefer not to pay electronically and/or prefer to pay via Zelle, please contact Maureen at maureenieb8@gmail.com

If you are able, please consider making an additional donation for scholarship support for others who don’t have the means to pay.