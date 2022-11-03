× Expand courtesy LOUD A selection of altar boxes. Part of the 2022 Día de Los Muertos community altar boxes exhibit, curated by Roberto Torres Mata.

press release: Over the past decade, former UW-Madison professor Carolyn Smythe Kallenborn organized Day of the Dead events in Madison. Ms. Kallenborn decided to retire early and move to her home in Oaxaca, Mexico and asked if Latinos Organizing for Understanding & Development (LOUD) would consider taking the project over the fall of 2022. We happily agreed to continue the tradition.

The following is the 2022 schedule of the Day of the Dead activities at Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin St. (fourth floor):

Thursday November 3, 2022, 6:00 PM: Altar boxes viewing

Thursday November 3, 2022, 7:00 PM: Day of the Dead Poetry Reading, with Johanny Vazquez- Chicago, Illinois; Richard Vargas- New Mexico; Carlos Cumpian- Chicago, Illinois; Dana Maya- Denver, Colorado; with Master of Ceremonies Oscar Mireles, poet laureate of Madison (2016-20)

Friday November 4, 2022, 6:00 PM: Gallery Night Madison. Artists include: Rodrigo Carapia, Zeus Corona, Carlos Mireles, Chele Ramos, Issis Macias, Alexander Punguil Bravo, Richie Morales, Veronica Figueroa Velez, Angelica Contreras, Roberto Mata

https://www.loudwisconsin.org/