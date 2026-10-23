Día de los Muertos Altars

press release: (English below)

Nos encantaría invitarlos a participar en nuestras próximas celebraciones del Dia de Muertos. Celebraremos esta hermosa tradición en:

Biblioteca Central | 19 al 31 de octubre: Exhibición de un altar cerca del Bubbler. Honraremos las vidas de personas que fallecieron este año en Madison.

Exhibición de un altar cerca del Bubbler. Honraremos las vidas de personas que fallecieron este año en Madison. Biblioteca de Lakeview | 31 de octubre, 10am - 3pm: Evento en compañía de la artista Gabriela Jiménez Marván.

10am - 1pm | Ofrenda colectiva : No es necesario registrarse.

: No es necesario registrarse. 2-3pm | Taller de flores de papel : Creación de flores de cempasúchil con papel. Para participar en este evento se necesita registrarse.

: Creación de flores de cempasúchil con papel. Para participar en este evento se necesita registrarse. 3-3:30pm | Conoce a la Calavera "Don Tavo": Sesión educativa para familias sobre los elementos del altar con “Don Tavo”.

Biblioteca de Meadowridge | 2 de noviembre, 11:30am – 7:45pm: Celebración en grande con la artista Angela Puerta. No es necesario registrarse.

Biblioteca del Centro de la Imaginación | 2 de noviembre, 4:30-6pm: La nueva biblioteca tendrá juegos, arte y manualidades y recursos para aprender sobre esta increíble celebración. No es necesario registrase.

Los animamos a acompañarnos y a compartir esta invitación con sus familiares, amigos y con cualquier persona interesada en celebrar con nosotros.

Recuerden, todos los eventos de la biblioteca son gratuitos y muy pocos requieren registrarse.

We are excited to invite you to participate in our upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations. We will celebrate this beautiful tradition at:

Central Library | Oct 19-31: Altar exhibition near the Bubbler room to honor the lives of those who passed away this year in Madison.

Altar exhibition near the Bubbler room to honor the lives of those who passed away this year in Madison. Lakeview Library | Oct 31, 10am - 3pm: Event featuring artist Gabriela Jiménez Marván.

10am - 1pm | Collective altar : No registration required

: No registration required 2-3pm | Bilingual Paper Flowers Workshop : We’ll make cempasúchil flowers out of paper. Registration required.

: We’ll make cempasúchil flowers out of paper. Registration required. 3-3:30pm | Calaveras Song and Conversation: Families can learn about the traditional elements of the ofrendas and meet “Don Tavo”.

Meadowridge Library | Nov 2, 11:30am – 7:45pm: Big celebration with musician Angela Puerta. No need to register.

Imagination Center Library | Nov 2, 4:30-6pm: The new Imagination Center Library will have games, arts and crafts, and resources to learn about the traditions and history behind the Day of the Dead. No need to register.

We encourage you to join us and share this invitation with your family, friends, and anyone else interested in celebrating. Remember, all library events are free, and very few require registration.