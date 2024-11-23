Día de los Muertos Celebration for Children
Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This event will feature a performance by the Latino Arts Strings Program, the energetic rhythms of Cumbia Cachaca, and a variety of children's activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos through music, dance, and interactive educational experiences that celebrate Latino culture within our community.
Kids & Family
Holidays