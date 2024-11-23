Día de los Muertos Celebration for Children

to

Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: This event will feature a performance by the Latino Arts Strings Program, the energetic rhythms of Cumbia Cachaca, and a variety of children's activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos through music, dance, and interactive educational experiences that celebrate Latino culture within our community.

Info

Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
Holidays
to
Google Calendar - Día de los Muertos Celebration for Children - 2024-11-23 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Día de los Muertos Celebration for Children - 2024-11-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Día de los Muertos Celebration for Children - 2024-11-23 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Día de los Muertos Celebration for Children - 2024-11-23 17:00:00 ical