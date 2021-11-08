× Expand courtesy Overture Center Past Día de los Muertos Community Altar Project creations.

press release: Día de los Muertos Community Altar

Thursday, Oct. 28 – Sunday, Nov. 14, Rotunda Gallery

The Día de los Muertos Community Altar Project honors our ancestors and all those who passed especially in this year when we have lost so many to the pandemic. This participatory project draws on the Day of the Dead altar-making traditions in Mexico and remembrance traditions worldwide. The community altar and celebration bring our diverse community together—to honor our ancestors and keep their memories alive. All are welcome to participate by creating and contributing a shadow box altar to honor someone who has passed.

To participate, reserve an altar box at www.communityaltar.wisc.edu. To participate in the in-person exhbit, boxes must be returned by Oct. 25; for the virtual incarnation, photos/video should be submitted by Oct. 28.

EVENTS:

Día de los Muertos Community Altar Story Sharing and Celebration | MON, NOV 8, 6 PM, Rotunda Gallery. Join altar creators as they share stories about their ancestors and loved ones.

Remembrance & Celebration, Friday, November 12, 5 – 9pm, Gaver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green: Set to music and with the magic of large-scale outdoor projection, Remembrance & Celebration, is a community sharing of altars made by community members and artists from around the world.

Conmemoración y Celebración, Viernes, 12 de noviembre, 5 – 9 p.m., Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green: Acompañado por música y con la magia de una proyección a gran escala y al aire libre, Conmemoración y Celebración es un intercambio comunitario de altares hechos por miembros de la comunidad y artistas de todo el mundo.