press release: All are invited to the Día de los Muertos show on Saturday, Nov 10, from 5-8 pm at East High School's NEW Theater!

4-5pm: food sale, face painting, kids activities, silent auction

5-5:15pm: Procession

5:30-8pm Main event (Ballet Folklórico, singing, performances)

$5 advance, $7 at the door, kids under 5 free.To buy tickets contact Silvia at 608-204-1624.

Funds raised will go towards college scholarships for Latinx Student Union Seniors graduating this year and to Ballet Folklórico to help with paying for more dresses and accessories.

The Latinx Student Union (LSU) empowers, motivates, and inspires Latino students to be college bound ready. Since starting the Latino Student Union in January of 2015, membership has more than doubled, as well as our impact in the community through volunteerism, and Latino youth empowerment. The majority of our members are first generation high school students and most, if not all, will be first generation college students. Some of our students are in pre-college programs such as PEOPLE, ITA or AVID which prepares them for college. Funds raised will go to help pay for this event, for registration fees & materials, transportation and food for when we go on leadership conferences such as the CRECE conference, or the National MEChA conference, for food and supplied for the Xicanx Institute for Education and Self-Determination, but most of all to help with scholarships for our active and in need LSU students.