media release: We’re excited to welcome the Madison Reading Project to this year’s celebration, joining Madison Death Studio and Midwest Mujeres as we bring together art, storytelling, remembrance, and community!

On Friday, October 30, the Farley Center and Natural Path Sanctuary invite you to join us for an afternoon and evening celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican tradition honoring the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed.

Our community ofrenda continues to grow as families, farmers, staff, and visitors contribute photographs and memories of loved ones. Through this gathering, we hope to create opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to share traditions, learn from one another, and celebrate the connections that continue across generations.

Together, we’ll decorate sugar skulls, make colorful paper flowers, create memorial artwork, and contribute to our community ofrenda. We’re especially excited to have the Madison Reading Project joining us to share books and encourage a love of reading with children and families!

As evening arrives, we’ll gather around the fire for an outdoor screening of Disney’s Coco.

Friday, October 30

3–6 PM: Community gathering, ofrenda, and artmaking

Community gathering, ofrenda, and artmaking 6 PM: Outdoor screening of Coco

Farley Center / Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona

Bring a printed photo of a loved one to add to our ofrenda (optional), a dish to share for our community potluck, and a warm blanket or chair for the movie.

We’re also happy to celebrate alongside Midwest Mujeres, who will host their own Día de los Muertos gathering on Sunday, November 1, from 3–5 PM at Goodman Community Center. We encourage everyone to join both celebrations and support the wonderful work happening throughout our community!

Both celebrations are FREE, family friendly, and open to everyone!

Thank you to our community partners, Madison Death Studio, Midwest Mujeres, and Madison Reading Project, with support from the Madison Arts Commission, for helping us create opportunities for cultural connection, creativity, learning, and remembrance.

We hope to see you there!

#DiaDeLosMuertos #DayOfTheDead #FarleyCenter #NaturalPathSanctuary #MadisonDeathStudio #MadisonReadingProject #MidwestMujeres #CommunityOfrenda

More Info on Madison Death Studio’s Instagram