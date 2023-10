Dia de Los Muertos Gallery Night

media release: Artists include:

Rodrigo Carapia, Miguel Cardenas, Tony Castañeda, Natalie Ergas, Heidi Figueroa-Velez, Jessica Gutierrez, Issis Macias, Roberto Mata, Megan McAndrew, Javier Guerro Millalonco, Carlos Mireles, Nilvio Alexander Punguil Bravo, Chele Ramos, Maria A. Rico Sandoval

Join us for a night of art, altars, and cultural celebration by LOUD as we showcase the beauty of Dia de Los Muertos.

This event is made possible with support from Common Wealth Development, Dane Arts, Hooper Foundation, Madison Arts Commission, Madison College, UW- Madison Office of Chican@ and Latin@ Studies, Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies (LACIS) program. Media Sponsors include the Capital City Hues.