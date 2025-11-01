Día de los Muertos

press release: Madison Public Library is celebrating Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) at two library locations this winter with the help of local Mexican folk artist Andrea Muñiz! On Saturday, November 1, you can visit Meadowridge Library or Goodman South Madison Library for an all-ages, bilingual celebration where we'll honor loved ones who have passed away.

Attendees are invited to add their own artwork and family photos to the community altar, participate in arts and craft activities, and sample refreshments like Mexican hot chocolate and sweet bread.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at Goodman South Madison Library! This bilingual, all-ages event features a community altar created by local Mexican Folk Artist Andrea Muñiz, where you can add artwork and family photos.

Join in arts and crafts like painting cempasúchil (Mexican marigold) designs on fabric or play Día de Muertos-themed lotería. Bring your own photo to leave or make a copy to share at the altar.