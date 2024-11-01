Día de los Muertos

media release: Join us at the Common Wealth Gallery for the Day of the Dead Altar and Art Exhibition, a captivating showcase of traditional and contemporary Latino art. This exhibit will feature beautifully crafted altars and vibrant artworks that honor the rich cultural heritage of Dia de los Muertos. Experience the depth and beauty of this tradition through the eyes of talented artists, and explore the profound stories and symbolism behind each piece. This event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate and learn about the customs that make this day so meaningful. Don't miss this chance to be part of a cultural journey that bridges the past and present.