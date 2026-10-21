media release: JOIN US FOR OUR ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PERFORMANCE AND FUNDRAISER EVENT!!

We will have performances at 1 and 5 p.m.

Ballet Folklórico de María Díaz

Mariachi Corcel de Madison

Mariachi de Los Moradores de East High

Alt Drumming Club

- Food and Craft sale starting at noon

Don’t forget to spread the word!

$15 admission adults, $10 students with ID.

**We are also looking for local (and corporate) business/organization sponsorship and donations. If anyone would like to support with this, please email Silvia Gomez at [email protected] for more info!

https://www.instagram.com/ehs_razaunited/p/DedZuemjcUP/