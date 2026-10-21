Día de los Muertos
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East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: JOIN US FOR OUR ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PERFORMANCE AND FUNDRAISER EVENT!!
We will have performances at 1 and 5 p.m.
- Ballet Folklórico de María Díaz
- Mariachi Corcel de Madison
- Mariachi de Los Moradores de East High
- Alt Drumming Club
- Food and Craft sale starting at noon
Don’t forget to spread the word!
$15 admission adults, $10 students with ID.
**We are also looking for local (and corporate) business/organization sponsorship and donations. If anyone would like to support with this, please email Silvia Gomez at [email protected] for more info!