media release: Día de los Muertos Annual Fundraiser is a show like no other! Under the direction of María Díaz and Silvia Gomez, both have joined together to make an evening full of mesmerizing and beautiful dances, amazing vocal music by local singers, and most important- remembrance, in honor of our passed loved ones.

Ballet Folklórico de María Díaz and East High School's Raza United Student Association have organized this special event for six years. Performing will be local artists such as Carlos Soriano Leal and Susana Mazón.

All ticket, food and craft sale proceeds will go to the Ballet and Raza United to help pay for costumes and outfits, field trips, scholarships and graduation stoles.

Matinee Show: 1 PM - 2:30 PM: Educational show intended for the younger audience with explanations of regalia and costumes, dances and even a participation with the audience!

Main Show: 5:30 PM - 8 PM: with a special guest performance by La Casa Drum and Dance and René Avila of Ballet Folklórico Avila

Full show. Cost: $10 adult $5 for 12th grade and under; free for children on laps. *Donation Option to pay in person day of event- cash only.

Food and craft Sale: 2:30 - 5 PM in cafeteria