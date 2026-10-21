Día de los Muertos

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East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: JOIN US FOR OUR ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PERFORMANCE AND FUNDRAISER EVENT!!

We will have performances at 1 and 5 p.m.

  • Ballet Folklórico de María Díaz
  • Mariachi Corcel de Madison
  • Mariachi de Los Moradores de East High
  • Alt Drumming Club

- Food and Craft sale starting at noon

Don’t forget to spread the word!

$15 admission adults, $10 students with ID.

**We are also looking for local (and corporate) business/organization sponsorship and donations. If anyone would like to support with this, please email Silvia Gomez at [email protected] for more info!

https://www.instagram.com/ehs_razaunited/p/DedZuemjcUP/

Info

East High School 2222 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Special Events
Holidays
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