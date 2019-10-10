press release: Portugal | 96 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt

When Portuguese soccer hunk Diamantino blows it in the World Cup finals, he goes from superstar to laughingstock overnight. His sheltered world view gets further shattered after learning about the European refugee crisis, and he resolves to make amends by adopting an American refugee - only to find that his new son is an undercover lesbian tax auditor investigating him on suspicion of corruption. From there, Diamantino gets swept up in an odyssey involving twins and Secret Service skullduggery.

"Shot with saturated oranges and pinks by Charles Ackley Anderson, deftly vacillating between fantasy and reality, Diamantino's greatest strength is that it understands the best examples of satire always come true." - Kyle Turner, Paste Magazine