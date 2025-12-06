Diamonds & Lead, Katie Scullin, Beaches & Cream, Christiana Miller, G Stylez
to
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Let's Celebrate! Join us December 6th for our Holiday Party with Diamonds & Lead with special guests Kaitie Sculin & Beaches & Cream, Christina Miller, & G Stylez, plus the Great Guitar Giveaway and more prizes, friends and fun at COPA 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg. $10 suggested donation.
Info
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
Holidays, Music