media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes acclaimed double bassist Diana Gannett for a recital, "Venus Meeting Badger Dbass" on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30pm. Free admission, doors open at 7:00pm.

Diana Gannett is currently retired as professor emerita of double bass at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Previous appointments include the faculties of Yale University School of Music and the Hartt School of Music in Connecticut, the Oberlin College Conservatory in Ohio, and the University of Iowa where, as president of the International Society of Bassists, she hosted the 1999 ISB convention. Gannett did both her master's and doctoral degrees in musical arts at Yale University with virtuoso Gary Karr, then went on to team-teach with Karr for several years.

In recent years she performed and taught in Scotland, Taiwan, Poland, and Brazil as well as Israel. She has recorded several solo and ensemble CDs. The International Society of Bassists has awarded her with both the 2017 Teaching Recognition Award and their highest award in 2019 for Distinguished Achievement.

Gannett will also participate in events with the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists Inc. during her visit to Madison.