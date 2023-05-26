Diane Amato reading
Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
Diane Amato was born in the Greenbush neighborhood of Madison and raised on the Westside of town. She now lives in San Francisco.
"I recently wrote a book called ‘ALL THE NEWS FROM HOME’ chronicling the government issues v mail letters sent to my father George Amato ( Amato’s Holiday House) from his family and friends back in the ‘bush during WWII. These letters include passages and details of the old neighborhood from 1942-1945. Many family names that still exist in Madison are included. The original letters were recently acquired by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
I will be in Madison at the end of this month (5-2023) and will be giving a reading of some of my favorite letters from my book at the Neighborhood House Community Center on May 26 at 4:00pm.
Neighborhood House Community Center
29 S Mills St
Madison
53715
Friday May 26, 2013
4:00pm