Diane Amato reading

Diane Amato was born in the Greenbush neighborhood of Madison and raised on the Westside of town. She now lives in San Francisco.

"I recently wrote a book called ‘ALL THE NEWS FROM HOME’ chronicling the government issues v mail letters sent to my father George Amato ( Amato’s Holiday House) from his family and friends back in the ‘bush during WWII. These letters include passages and details of the old neighborhood from 1942-1945. Many family names that still exist in Madison are included. The original letters were recently acquired by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

I will be in Madison at the end of this month (5-2023) and will be giving a reading of some of my favorite letters from my book at the Neighborhood House Community Center on May 26 at 4:00pm.

Neighborhood House Community Center

29 S Mills St

Madison

53715

Friday May 26, 2013

4:00pm