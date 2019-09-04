Diane Hammer

press release: “ People of Cuba” comprises photographs Diane made during a Road Scholar photo program in Cuba during November 2018. Several PhotoMidwest members have participated in this program over the past few years, to unanimous acclaim. Despite the latest travel restrictions, this program is still available. The professional photographer instructors and Cuban guide are excellent and the photo opportunities are abundant.

"Diane’s intent in this exhibit is to show the beauty and vitality of the Cuban people, young and old, contemporary and traditional. Her hope is that more Americans will be encouraged to visit and experience the country as she did."

The Prairie Café, September - October 2019