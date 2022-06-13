× Expand courtesy HEAR US Inc. Filmmaker and HEAR US Inc. founder/president Diane Nilan.

media release: Since 2005, Diane Nilan has traveled the U.S. documenting the pervasive and underestimated problem of family homelessness. On Monday, June 13, from 6 to 7:30 pm, Nilan will visit the Madison Central Library to read and discuss her book, Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.

The program will include a reading by Nilan from Dismazed and Driven and a screening of her film Not Homeless Enough, which features four families in Madison & Dane County. The event will close with a community conversation about family homelessness locally and what work still needs to be done.

Diane Nilan's book is a behind-the-scenes look at families without homes in America. In her fifteen years of travel across the country, she interviewed families about their experiences and views on homelessness and education. Through her book, readers will hear from them and gain an understanding of their background and needs.

No registration is necessary.

The program is presented by the Doubled Up Workgroup, a team from the Homeless Services Consortium, in partnership with the Madison Public Library.

Find more upcoming events on the Madison Public Library website: madpl.org/calendar