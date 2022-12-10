Dianne Davidson, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: Dianne Davidson - Always The Dreamer

Music That Moves the Soul

There are a lot of good singers around today and a lot of talented musicians. There are performers who draw large crowds wherever they play. But there are few true artists. An artist leaves a lasting impression because what they express is unique.

Dianne Davidson is an artist. A singer, songwriter, guitarist, performer, and producer, Diannes style and range escape categorization. Be it blues, rock, folk, or even reggae, Dianne Davidson performs with a robust intensity taking her listeners on a musical journey that few are likely to forget.

This event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

Open Mic with Nancy Scott

For over 40 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMF’s open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. Nancy performed on the 2022 NWMF Spotlight Stage along with her friend and 30-year accompanist, Millie Marlow.

Nancy hosts the Open Mic on the Living Room Stage in the Marketplace.

She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women’s Music in 2018. nancyscottmusic.com

Schedule - All shows start at 7pm (Central Time Zone)

7pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic

7:10-Dianne Davidson

7:45-9:00pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic