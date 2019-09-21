press release: On September 21, 2019, Pregnancy Helpline of Madison will host its 5th annual fundraising DiaperDash at Mckee Farms Park in Fitchburg at 9am.

8 am: Check-in & Diaper collection begin

8:45 am: Kids' Dash (ages 8 & under)

9 am: Run start

Walk start immediately following

9:30-11 am: Post-race festivities!

"We provide around 3,500 free diapers every week to families in need" says Stephanie Ehle, Pregnancy Helpline Executive Director. “It’s not just about providing diapers but also alleviating other stresses”. Pregnancy Helpline Inc. of Madison is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has been serving low-income women, children, and families in the Madison area for over 35 years. Pregnancy Helpline’s Diaper Bank is the only member of the National Diaper Bank Network serving Dane County.

The DiaperDash kicks-off with the Kids’ Dash at 8:45 a.m. followed by the 2 mile-walk and 5k run. The Kids' Dash is free with an adult or family registration and includes a goodie bag. Free raffle for prizes, face painting, police cruiser and plenty of refreshments will be served. Diaper donations will be collected on-site with a prize for the most diapers donated. The cost is $30 for individual registration which includes a T-shirt or $25 to register without receiving a T-shirt. Parents and children can register as a family for $60 and large groups can take advantage of group registration at $120. Race registrations and donations can be made online at www.pregnancyhelpline.net.

In 2018, with the help of over 160 participants and 40 volunteers, the DiaperDash raised $13,500 and collected 7,300 diapers on race day. These efforts made it possible for Pregnancy Helpline to distribute to an average 70 families in need weekly. Ehle adds, “It’s just one of the ways we can help ease the financial burden for parents, so they can give their children the best care and start in life.” In addition to the diaper bank, Pregnancy Helpline offers a 24-hour helpline, safe sleep program, baby care package program, and sharing center for material goods.