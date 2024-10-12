Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

10/19-27, 1:30 and 3 pm Saturday and 12:30 and 2 pm Sunday, plus 10:30 am, 10/23 & 25.

media release: Jeff Kinney’s popular character takes center stage as Greg’s cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg’s plans to become popular lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who has attended middle school.

For Ages: 8 and up / Run time approx. 60 minutes – There will be an intermission!

Directed by Elyse Edelman 

Book by Kevin del Aguila 

Music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler 

608-255-2080
