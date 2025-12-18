media release: Dick Cates is a lifelong Wisconsin resident, farmer and environmentalist in Spring Green. He has spoken out about the impact of tariffs.

“As a farmer, tariffs are hard to work with - especially hard on those caught in the middle," he said. "I don’t want to live in a country where masked men can take people away. My father and mother taught us to believe in human dignity and the rule of law to protect people’s inalienable rights and liberties.”

Dick is also an accomplished author. His book, A Small Creek Runs Through This Driftless Land tells of his deep commitment to farming and care of the land. Every farm is a story, but rarely is the story told as it is here with such depth, honesty, emotion, and inspiration. Presented here is the remarkable journey of the Cates Family Farm and the people who have learned through the lessons of experience to live in harmony with their landscape and in gratitude for the gifts it brings. Dick will have copies of the book for sale and will gladly sign purchases.

This special event is sponsored by Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives, (SWWAP), Mount Horeb Area Progressive Trolls, and Brix Cider.