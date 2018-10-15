Did an Asteroid Really Kill the Dinosaurs?

press release: Did a space rock slam into the Earth and wipe out the dinosaurs? Cosmic collisions are abundant in our solar system. See the numerous craters on worlds like the Moon, Mars, and even distant Pluto. Explore the dinosaur disaster up close. We’ll also give you a tour of the current night sky, helping you to find planets and constellations.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.

Monday, October 15: 6:30-7:30 PM

Tuesday, October 16: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 17: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 17: 7:45-8:45 PM