RSVP for Didion Milling Benefit Events

press release: Benefiting The Old Mill Foundation - this year’s proceeds will go to the OMF’s benefit fund supporting the employees, families & emergency personnel affected by the May 31 events at Didion’s Cambria facility.

Sept 27, 2017 – 3-Course Wine Dinner & Live Auction @ Cambridge Winery in Cambridge

Sept 28, 2017 – Golf Outing @ The Oaks in Cottage Grove: 11th Annual Old Mill Foundation Golf Outing

Visit the event website for tickets and more information

