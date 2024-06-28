7 pm on 6/28, 5 & 7:30 pm on 6/29 and 6 pm, 6/30.

media release: Madison Shakespeare Company returns to MCM to stage three evenings of Christopher Marlowe’s first play, the tragedy Dido, Queen of Carthage, with the Wonderground climber taking center stage—literally. It might not exactly be the set envisioned by the infamous playwright, poet, spy, and member of The School of Night, but Elizabethan London lacked our exhibits team.

Owing to the content of this play—the Elizabethans were notoriously bloody-minded—this event is suggested for adults and mature teens.

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 on day of performance