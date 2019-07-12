press release: Please join us at The Oaks on Friday, July 12 for our annual Diesel Forward Golf Outing for Down syndrome! Lunch and dinner are provided. Enjoy 18 holes along with prizes for lowest score, fun games, great raffle prizes, all while supporting a great cause!

Date: July 12, 2019, The Oaks Golf Course

Tickets range from $25-500 - Tailgate Dinner Only $25, Single Golfer (including dinner) $130, Foursome (including dinner) $500

9:30am: Registration Begins

11:30am: Shotgun Start

5:00pm: Dinner & Program

info@madss.org

https://www.madss.org/events/ golfouting19