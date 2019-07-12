Diesel Forward Golf Outing

Google Calendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00 iCalendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00

RSVP

The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

press release: Please join us at The Oaks on Friday, July 12 for our annual Diesel Forward Golf Outing for Down syndrome! Lunch and dinner are provided. Enjoy 18 holes along with prizes for lowest score, fun games, great raffle prizes, all while supporting a great cause!

Date: July 12, 2019, The Oaks Golf Course

Tickets range from $25-500 - Tailgate Dinner Only $25, Single Golfer (including dinner) $130, Foursome (including dinner) $500 

9:30am: Registration Begins

11:30am: Shotgun Start

5:00pm: Dinner & Program

info@madss.org 

https://www.madss.org/events/golfouting19

Info

The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527 View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
608-692-7653
RSVP
Google Calendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00 iCalendar - Diesel Forward Golf Outing - 2019-07-12 11:30:00