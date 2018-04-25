Different from Whom

Free QCinema screening.

press release: What happens when an openly gay man decides to run for mayor in a super conservative town in North Eastern Italy, using his homosexuality as his secret weapon? What would happen if during the electoral campaign, our hero falls in love with his right hand man who happens to be a - woman? What will the voters say, the political opponents, his official companion? And what..in the end will his heart say? (IMDB)

Language - Italian

Released - March 2009

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
608-255-8582
