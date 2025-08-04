Dig Deep with Colin O'Brien

to

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Majeska Monday Volume  65 features Dig Deep and special guest Colin O'Brien on August 4 OUTSIDE at the Up North Bar.

FREE SHOW 6-9pm // Tips Encouraged

Brought to you by Skyy Vodka and High Noon Sun Sips.

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear

Info

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-250-1730
to
Google Calendar - Dig Deep with Colin O'Brien - 2025-08-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dig Deep with Colin O'Brien - 2025-08-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dig Deep with Colin O'Brien - 2025-08-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dig Deep with Colin O'Brien - 2025-08-04 18:00:00 ical