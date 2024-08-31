Free Dirt, The Earthlings, LoBi LoBianco, Novel Folly, The Also Rans

to

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Saturday, August 31… It’s The Dig In part III! Come join us and this stellar, eclectic lineup of great bands for one of the best parties of the summer. We couldn’t be happier to be back at the most gorgeous venue in Madison. Mark your calendars and prepare your families for food, games and some great friggin' bands. Show starts at 2 and will be over by 8:30. No carry ins allowed. 10 bucks. Come by boat! Void where prohibited!

Here’s a little rundown:

2:15-3 (local heroes) The Also Rans

3:30-4:15 (jazz fusion gymnastics w) Novel Folly

4:45-5:30 (Milwaukee mind-blowers) LoBi LoBianco

6-6:45 (Space Jammers) The Earthlings

7:15-8:15 Free Dirt

Info

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
to
Google Calendar - Free Dirt, The Earthlings, LoBi LoBianco, Novel Folly, The Also Rans - 2024-08-31 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free Dirt, The Earthlings, LoBi LoBianco, Novel Folly, The Also Rans - 2024-08-31 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free Dirt, The Earthlings, LoBi LoBianco, Novel Folly, The Also Rans - 2024-08-31 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free Dirt, The Earthlings, LoBi LoBianco, Novel Folly, The Also Rans - 2024-08-31 14:00:00 ical