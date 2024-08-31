Free Dirt, The Earthlings, LoBi LoBianco, Novel Folly, The Also Rans

× Expand courtesy Free Dirt Free Dirt in the great outdoors. Free Dirt

media release: Saturday, August 31… It’s The Dig In part III! Come join us and this stellar, eclectic lineup of great bands for one of the best parties of the summer. We couldn’t be happier to be back at the most gorgeous venue in Madison. Mark your calendars and prepare your families for food, games and some great friggin' bands. Show starts at 2 and will be over by 8:30. No carry ins allowed. 10 bucks. Come by boat! Void where prohibited!

Here’s a little rundown:

2:15-3 (local heroes) The Also Rans

3:30-4:15 (jazz fusion gymnastics w) Novel Folly

4:45-5:30 (Milwaukee mind-blowers) LoBi LoBianco

6-6:45 (Space Jammers) The Earthlings

7:15-8:15 Free Dirt