The Flavor That Kills, Free Dirt, Traveling Suitcase, M. Shays, Mad Max Elliott

× Expand courtesy Free Dirt Free Dirt in the great outdoors. Free Dirt

media release: Saturday, August 30, It’s the 4th annual “Dig In” (it’s like a Love In with less commitment).

Come join your hosts, Free Dirt along with Mad Max Elliot, M. Shays, Travelling Suitcase, and The Flavor That Kills for one of Madison’s best summer traditions at the most beautiful spot to see a band in town. There will be food, games, bubbles, and more! Did we mention the tiki bar will be open?!? Music from 2-8:30. Cost: $10 at the door.

Schedule:

Mad Max Elliott 2:15-3

M.Shays 3:30-4:15

Traveling Suitcase 4:45-5:30

Free Dirt 6-7:15

The Flavor That Kills 7:45-8:30