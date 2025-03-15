Diggin' for Down Syndrome

Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Join GiGi's Playhouse Madison for our 3rd Annual Volleyball Tournament Fundraising event, March 15 & 16, 2025. Diggin' for Down Syndrome is a two-day fundraising event that will help us celebrate World Down Syndrome Day AND kick off our GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge! Doors open at 10:00am Saturday and 9:00am on Sunday – come anytime from open until 5:00pm each day!

HAPPENING BOTH DAYS

Volleyball Tournaments

Raffle Baskets

50/50 Raffle

Food/Drink specials

GiGi’s Merch for Sale

GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge Registration

Location

Oakstone Recreational

304 Commerce Dr.

Cottage Grove,

Info

608-709-1411
