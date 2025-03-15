Diggin' for Down Syndrome
to
Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Join GiGi's Playhouse Madison for our 3rd Annual Volleyball Tournament Fundraising event, March 15 & 16, 2025. Diggin' for Down Syndrome is a two-day fundraising event that will help us celebrate World Down Syndrome Day AND kick off our GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge! Doors open at 10:00am Saturday and 9:00am on Sunday – come anytime from open until 5:00pm each day!
HAPPENING BOTH DAYS
Volleyball Tournaments
Raffle Baskets
50/50 Raffle
Food/Drink specials
GiGi’s Merch for Sale
GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge Registration
