Digging into the Data: Learning How to Leverage the MPO’s Data for Your Community

media release: We invite you to join us for our first lunch-and-learn webinar of 2023, hosted by the MPO on Thursday, February 16. This webinar will showcase the wide range of data products and services the MPO offers and will highlight case studies that can be applied to planning, engineering, grant writing, and more.

The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the Madison region. The MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.

Who Should Attend? The primary audiences for this webinar are local and county public works, transportation, and planning staff, and local officials. All members of the public are welcome.

What We’ll Do: