press release: This spring, the DigiDestined return to the big screen in a final adventure with their Digimon. The new feature film “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna” will screen on March 25 as a special one-night-only theatrical event across the nation. In addition to viewing the full feature, moviegoers will also get to experience an exclusive 15-minute pre-show that provides a fan experience only found in theaters. The pre-show will include interviews with the film’s director, Tomohisa Taguchi, and chief animation director, Seiji Tatsukawa.

Fans will also receive an exclusive commemorative poster at the event (limited quantities, available on a first come, first serve basis).

AMC Madison 6, Point & Palace-Sun Prairie, March 25, 7 pm.