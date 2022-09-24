Digital Drawing

× Expand courtesy James Watrous Gallery Moss through a magnifying lens. "Moss" by Joseph Mougel.

media release: Joseph Mougel: Herbarium & Richard Moninski: Clash/Meld

November 18, 2022 through January 22, 2023 at the James Watrous Gallery. Reception: November 19, 2022 6-8pm; artists’ talks begin at 6:30 p.m.

Richard Moninski's recent paintings explore several themes: the systemization of nature, the decorative impulse, the choices between representation and abstraction, and the history and culture of specific places. His paintings and drawings juxtapose indigenous flora and fauna, manmade artifacts, and stylized representations of plants taken from European decorative arts traditions such as tapestry and lace-making. Painting directly onto commercially printed camouflage fabric, Moninski reworks the military connotations of the material and bends it into a commentary on the meeting place of nature and culture.

Joseph Mougel's Herbarium project is a series of photographs inspired by plant archives and the desire to capture and preserve things that comprise a place. Living plants, both native and introduced, are contained or surrounded by darkroom equipment and scientific instruments, describing narratives of transition, colonization, and the exploration of the prairie. Mougel's photographs illustrate moments of wonder, of not fully comprehending or seeing the world as a place of magic, as well as attempts to describe and analyze nature. This tension between the miraculous and the understood describes a journey of discovery, and an environment filled with mysteries for curious people to explore.

Gallery Hours: Thurs-Fri 12-6 • Sat 11-5 • Sun 12-5. Free and open to the public. Closed November 24, December 24, 25 and 31, Jan. 1.

more events:

Seeds of Resilience: an idea exchange, Saturday, January 14, 2023 - 10:30am - 12:00pm, James Watrous Gallery: This free, public event will bring together local Wisconsin plant lovers and experts for informal conversation on the significance of growing native and heirloom plants and how saving seeds can help preserve important foods and medicines while building community and local resilience. Joseph Mougel will share a few remarks on his solo exhibition "Herbarium," after which ethnobotanist Moselle Singh will lead a conversation on the politics of food, land, and people. The event will be tabled by local gardening, herbalism, and environmental organizations to share their knowledge about seed-saving, gardening, native plants, and plant medicine. Light refreshments will be provided, along with a variety of other resources from partners to enrich the conversation. Registration is not required, but an RSVP is appreciated.

Tour of the Wisconsin State Herbarium, Saturday, January 14, 2023 - 1:30pm to 4:00pm, UW Birge Hall: Home to more than 1.3 million specimens of algae, fungi, lichens, and plants, the Wisconsin State Herbarium is dedicated to preserving, documenting, and increasing knowledge about our world’s flora. Join the Academy on a guided behind the scenes tour of the collection and hands-on activities with the expert botanists at UW-Madison. Advance registration required. This tour is offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. A donation of $15 is suggested to keep programs like this accessible for the whole community.

Digital Drawing Workshop, Sunday, January 22, 2023 - 10:00am to 12:00pm, James Watrous Gallery: Richard Moninski will lead participants in a series of fun and interactive activities on a digital platform using the ArtRage drawing app. This two-hour session will include drawing prompts to engage the imagination, as well as techniques to facilitate drawing from observation. This workshop is suitable for people of all levels of drawing ability.

The workshop is free, but ArtRage software (a $5.00 download) should be installed prior to class. While an iPad is preferred, a computer or other device may be used as well. Contact Ursa Anderson to inquire about the possibility of borrowing an iPad. Advance registration required. This workshop is limited to 15 participants.