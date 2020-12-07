ONLINE: Digital Skills for CDL Drivers

media release: New class! CDL Digital Skills - a class designed for those who work in the transportation industry and want to be up to date with technology in the field, such as ELDs and other apps and devices. Register today! Class starts December 7 (6 pm Mondays, 12/7-28): http://www.latinoacademywi. org/register-now.html

¡Nueva clase! CDL Digital Skills - un curso diseñado para personas que trabajan en el transporte y quieren estar al día con la tecnología con dispositivos como los ELDs y otras aplicaciones. ¡Registra hoy! La clase comienza el 7 de diciembre: