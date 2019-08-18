Digital Storage

Google Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00

RSVP

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: When it comes to your computer files and digital photos, it is always a good idea to have a backup. In this class, we'll cover the different types of storage, such as, local storage, portable storage options, and cloud storage. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Info

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Special Interests
608-845-7180
RSVP
Google Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Digital Storage - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-09-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-09-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Digital Storage - 2019-09-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Digital Storage - 2019-09-03 18:00:00