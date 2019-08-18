Digital Storage

press release: When it comes to your computer files and digital photos, it is always a good idea to have a backup. In this class, we'll cover the different types of storage, such as, local storage, portable storage options, and cloud storage. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.