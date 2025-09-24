media release: Mills Folly Microcinema welcomes local filmmaker, curator, and educator Blake Barit for Digitalog, a screening of Barit's experimental short films on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 7:00pm. Suggested donation: $5.00. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Digitalog brings together a series of experimental films from Blake Barit which explore memory, the archive, and expressions of the interior through digital processes and analog film techniques. The combination of digital clarity and the unpredictability of analog processes produce a cinematic language that feels both historically grounded and contemporary. Barit’s camera and lab techniques surface textures of layered subjectivity that resist simple representation. This screening invites viewers to appreciate the fluid boundaries between memory and media, reflecting on how time and technology shape our perceptions. Two films will be projected with 16mm prints.